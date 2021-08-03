 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was 60 cents lower to $100.40/cwt.
  • National live was $79.68, with no comparison to the prior day
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base price was not reported due to confidentiality

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $1.04 to $127.67/cwt.

“Sharp increase of cutouts is a strong indicator of good demand,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Demand should spur packers to bid higher. Will China’s backing off, cause supplies to back up to domestic market? Hog slaughter projected at 470,000. Cash Lean Index for July 29: up 0.06 at 112.08.”

“The market now above the 60-day moving average suggests the longer-term trend has turned up,” the Hightower Report said. “Momentum studies trending lower at mid-range should accelerate a move lower if support levels are taken out. The market now above the 18-day moving average suggests the intermediate-term trend has turned up.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

