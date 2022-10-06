In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass down $3.59 to $89.41/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down $3.77 to $91.33/cwt.
National carcass cutout up $2.00 to $101.29/cwt.
“At this point, Tuesday looks like a washout type bottom, which could be a signal for buyers to step into the oversold hog market,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Export sales held steady for the most part this week, staying above the four-week average. However, U.S. pork exports in August were down 2.6% from last year, but are higher than July’s mark, one of the lowest monthly totals on record.