Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass down $3.59 to $89.41/cwt.
  • National live not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass down $3.77 to $91.33/cwt.

National carcass cutout up $2.00 to $101.29/cwt.

“At this point, Tuesday looks like a washout type bottom, which could be a signal for buyers to step into the oversold hog market,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Export sales held steady for the most part this week, staying above the four-week average. However, U.S. pork exports in August were down 2.6% from last year, but are higher than July’s mark, one of the lowest monthly totals on record.

