In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $1.16 higher to $53.86/cwt.
- National live was 5 cents lower to $40.25
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 45 cents to $54.38
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 12 cents to $77.26/cwt.
Analysts see a lot of need for China to import pork, but the situation remains uncertain enough to keep sellers going. “China is in significant need of imports from the US and we would expect to see active flow of US pork to China in the weeks just ahead,” the Hightower Report said. “Too much demand uncertainty, however, has kept sellers active.”
In addition to the demand uncertainty, increasing pork production is also a factor for markets. “Demand uncertainty was a major pressure point today, along with weakness in the stock market,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Domestically, pork production was up 9.9% last week from the previous week contributing to supply concerns.”