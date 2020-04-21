In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was 96 cents higher to $32.73/cwt.
- National live was 33 cents higher to $26.40
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was not available.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $3.27 to $401.13/cwt.
June lean hogs traded to the highest level since April 10 and reports that a Tyson plant in Iowa will resume operations in a limited capacity after being closed for two weeks helped, according to The Hightower Report.
China might see some recovery in pork prices by the fourth quarter, but most of the other news is not very encouraging at the moment, according to Scott Shellady of the CME Group.