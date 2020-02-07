Hightower says there is “a general sense that the hog market is cheap enough to clean up short-term burdensome supply, and that China demand will be strong enough to provide underlined support.” Pork production is higher than most anticipated, and traders believe U.S. supplies should begin to lessen over the near-term.
Total Farm Marketing says “technically, hog markets are still oversold, and speculators could be able to move hogs higher to begin filling overhead gaps left on the charts during the recent price plunge.”