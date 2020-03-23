In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $1.08 higher to $57.41/cwt.
- National live was $1.11 lower to $41.19
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up $1.13 to $58.10
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $3.47 to $83.51/cwt.
Pork retail demand and trade with China helped push hog markets higher. “Ideas that retail demand from grocery stores will remain strong and that demand for pork from China from the US will also remain strong has helped to support,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cut-out values at midsession came in at $84.21, up $4.17 on the day.”
“I think the futures are finally in lockstep with (beef),” Virginia McGathey, with McGathey Commodities, said. “I think the movement in China last week is really what opened the gates, now that’s going to start to bring the pork industry along. As long as we get more momentum, more participation in the market, we’re going to see the fundamentals really start to drive this.”