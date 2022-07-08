In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was down $2.00 to $118.72/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 33 cents lower to $124.74
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $2.34 to $114.53/cwt.
Hog markets closed lower on the session but well off the lows, The Hightower Report said. “The market held minor support on the early setback as the recent strength in the pork market, plus ideas that pork production will remain relatively tight in the next month helped to support.”
Pork export sales for the end of June came in above the four-week average, The Hightower Report said. Cumulative sales for the current marketing year are down 5.6% from last year’s pace.