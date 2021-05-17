 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was $2.15 lower to $110.10/cwt.
  • National live was down 79 cents to $87.42
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $117.47

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 87 cents to $116.57/cwt.

"There remains some concern that China could slow their import demand after recent data suggests an expanding heard in China, and pig prices in China remain in a steady downtrend,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $125.78, up $10.08 on the day.”

Slaughter numbers are trending lower. “Saturday hog slaughter numbers are becoming less – expected to continue,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Trader looking to pork cutout values to determine price direction. Hog slaughter projected at 480,000. Cash lean index for May 12; down .01 at 110.94.”

