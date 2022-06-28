People are also reading…
The hog market is likely to stay choppy, Total Farm Marketing said. This week marks the quarterly hogs and pigs report, as prices look to trade between the 100- and 200-day moving averages. “This pattern has held since early May as the market may be looking for a longer-term direction.”
Cash trade is staying firm, however, as packers are bidding up for hog supplies. “The futures market has been running at a discount to the direct cash trade, supporting prices,” they said, noting that despite tighter slaughter numbers, total pork production is higher than last year as carcass weights are 7 pounds above last year.