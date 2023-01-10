In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 57 cents to $73.31/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 1.60 to $73.92/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 62 cents to $81.73/cwt.
The outlook for hefty supply in the first quarter along with questionable demand has kep sellers active, according to The Hightower Report.
After falling for 7 days, Lean Hogs were higher Monday. Volume was moderate. Bear spreading has dominated lean hogs and likely will continue to dominate trading, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.