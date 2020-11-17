In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 24 cents to $58.66/cwt.
- National live had no comparison at $47.61
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 40 cents to $58.88
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $2.55 at $78.60/cwt.
Lean hogs are hanging in there, even with higher feed input costs, according to Scott Shellady of the CME Group. So far the hogs are hanging steady but there are battle lines being drawn.
The market is still in the recent consolidation pattern it has been in all month, according to The Hightower Report. February hogs closed sharply higher on the session and the hope is that virus issues will become less important in 2021.