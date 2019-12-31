China will release more frozen pork from its reserves ahead of the upcoming New Year and Lunar New Year holidays, according to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce. “Analysts expect pork will remain in high demand in coming months as China prepares to celebrate the Lunar New Year starting on Jan. 25, the peak period for pork consumption,” Allendale said.
According to The Hightower Report, while the hog market is technically overbought, the demand fundamentals are potentially strong enough to drive futures to a higher price level. The shift to a lower production level from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020 may also provide some underlying price support.