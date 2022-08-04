In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass down $3.45 to $127.19/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down $2.90 to $130.76/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 69 cents to $124.80/cwt.
Hogs are the “leader” in today’s livestock session, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “If we can get a good strong close to end the week, there isn’t a lot of technical resistance until you get back to those contract highs made in March.”
Hog markets had a “difficult” start to the day, but finished with strong gains, Total Farm Marketing said. “The strong price action will be supportive into Friday.”