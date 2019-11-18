In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 10 cents to $42.15/cwt.
- National live rose $1.05 to $34.39
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 25 cents to $41.90
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.01 to $89.14/cwt.
“Dismal export demand” is to blame for the hogs continuing to have downward momentum. “Follow-through selling is adding to the downside momentum.” She said the industry is losing hope on getting major purchases from China.
Michael Seery of Seery Futures said he expects a gap to be filled in the lean hog market, as the market remains weak. “The next level of support is around the 65/66 level as the volatility remains extremely high and I don't think that situation is going to end anytime soon,” Seery said.