In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $1.29 to $117.19/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 13 cents to $122.80
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.85 to $127.82/cwt.
“Front month hogs were lower today as the market traded this morning’s cash, which was lower by 6.23, and then down another 1.29 as of this afternoon’s report,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This puts cash at 117.19, in line with August futures as they approach first notice day.”
Hog slaughter numbers were running a little higher than the week before and the same week last year. “Federally inspected hog slaughter was estimated at 2.285 mln head for the week through Saturday,” Brugler Marketing said. “That compares to 2.255 mln head last week and 2.325 mln head during the same week last year.”