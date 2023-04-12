People are also reading…
Hog prices may have not stopped their move lower, yet. “Tuesday’s lean hog futures market pushed triple digits lower with $1.12 to $1.40 losses past the May. The thinner April and May contracts ended the session 32 and 47 cents in the red on Tuesday,” said Alan Brugler of Barchart.
However, The Hightower Report sees multiple reasons why a short-term low is close at hand: “1) pork cutout values have stabilized and are trading near the highest level since March 29; 2) pork production last week came in 3.7% below a year ago; 3) weekly export sales came in at the highest level since December 15; and 4) traders hold a record or near record net short position in many of the Commitments of Traders categories.”