In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was 68 cents lower to $38.68/cwt.
- National live was $1.26 higher to $28.15
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $1.45 to $39.42
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon $1.10 lower to $96.75/cwt.
Analysts are concerned about Thursday’s export sales report and trade with China.
“Yesterday's export sales report showed net cancellations instead of sales driven mostly by heavy cancellations by China,” Stewart-Peterson said. “This is concerning, especially given the recent tensions between the U.S. and China.”
The cash index continued its recent trend of moving lower, and pork values were pulling back despite some supportive data.
“The cash index is lower for the fifth session in a row, and pork values are continuing to pullback despite a positive Cold Storage report,” Stewart-Peterson said.