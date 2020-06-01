In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $2.95 lower to $33.97/cwt.
- National live was up 9 cents to $30.09
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base price was not reported due to confidentiality
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $7.16 to $81.04/cwt.
Traders had concerns about U.S.-China trade tensions. “There were even reports that Chinese buyers have already cancelled some orders,” Stewart-Peterson said. “However, the soybean market, often viewed as a barometer of US-China relations, did not sell off today, and in fact, China made a purchase of at least three cargoes of US beans today.”
Despite the downward trend for hog markets Monday, there were some sources of support. “The fact that the soybean market manage to recover helped to provide some underlined support,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cut-out values at midsession came in at $83.33, down $4.87 on the session.”