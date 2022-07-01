In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass down $4.69 to $114.22/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down $1.95 to $120.88/cwt.
National carcass cutout up $1.50 to $108.75/cwt.
Tight hog supplies and good export numbers yesterday are giving traders more confidence to be long hogs, according to Total Farm Marketing.
For the day after a Hogs and Pigs Report, trade volume was light to moderate. Packers look at the report as negative with fewer hogs going forward. Trade volume is likely to increase when traders come back after the July 4th holiday, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.