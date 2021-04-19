 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was 45 cents higher to $104.94/cwt.
  • National live was up $2.65 to $79.67
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $106.56

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.99 to $114.08/cwt.

Analysts were watching for signs of long liquidation, as well as trends in pork cutout values. “The drop in open interest would suggest potential long liquidation selling could get active over the near term,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $114.70, up $2.61 on the day.”

Packers are willing to pay more for market-ready hogs, and carcass values are soaring to much higher levels than a year ago. “Packers paying higher prices looking for market-ready hogs,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Hog carcass value at 112.09 – almost 50% above a year ago. Hog slaughter estimated at 489,000 head.”

