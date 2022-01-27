 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • The national carcass base was up $5.53 to $73.82/cwt.
  • National live was down $1.90 to $55.26.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up $9.18 to $84.11.

USDA reported carcass cutout values up $3.59 to $98.19.

The follow-through selling helps confirm the key reversal top from yesterday while the extremely wide basis could spark aggressive selling on any sign the cash market is not on a steep uptrend, according to The Hightower Report.

Slaughter pace is still not fully up to speed and Prop 12 was suspended by a California court, delaying enactment of the law by another six months, according to Total Farm Marketing.

