In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was $3.44 lower to $107.32/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base price was not reported due to confidentiality
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 42 cents to $119.94/cwt.
Analysts are expecting higher production domestically and in China.
“In addition, weekly production levels are likely to increase in the weeks and months ahead as the seasonal advance in slaughter should continue through November,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $123.10, up $3.58 on the day.”
“The hog market has been firm this week on improving fundamentals, despite a soft export report on Thursday,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Additional buying support to end the week may have come from the announcement of a case of ASF being found in a German hog herd. This was the first case that was not found in only wild hogs.”