In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base up 13 cents at $78.65/cwt.
- National live unreported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $81.41.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down $1.47 at $92.37.
Traders know the lean hog market is overbought and many have been predicting a correction, but so far it hasn’t happened, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.
A continued strong pork market in the United States plus continued concerns over virus issues in China are providing strong support for the hog market, according to The Hightower Report.