Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass base up 13 cents at $78.65/cwt.
  • National live unreported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $81.41.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down $1.47 at $92.37.

Traders know the lean hog market is overbought and many have been predicting a correction, but so far it hasn’t happened, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.

A continued strong pork market in the United States plus continued concerns over virus issues in China are providing strong support for the hog market, according to The Hightower Report.

