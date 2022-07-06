 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

People are also reading…

Cash markets are showing signs of topping out, Total Farm Marketing said, which could limit the upside potential of the market. “The cash market may be starting to signal a peak, at least that is what the futures market may be trading.”

However, Chinese COVID restrictions are easing, which means export demand should continue to rise. “Another bullish factor comes from African Swine Fever in Germany that is spreading to the country’s most important pig rearing region,” Total Farm Marketing said. “China is expected to ban German pork imports for years to come and the outbreak will have long-lasting consequences.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean Hogs

U.S. pork export sales for the week ending June 23 came in at 32,200 metric tons, up from 27,583 the previous week and the highest since May 1…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Hog markets “tried to get something going on Friday,” Blue Line Futures said. “The Bulls need to achieve a conviction close back above this le…

Lean Hogs

Hog futures rebounded strongly to end the week as price recovered most of Thursday’s losses, supported by the still strong tone in the cash ma…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

The hog market “is likely to stay choppy,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The cash market is still surging higher and that should help the future…

Lean Hogs

The USDA will release the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report today after the markets close, which could provide the outlook the market is looking …

Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News