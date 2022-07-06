People are also reading…
Cash markets are showing signs of topping out, Total Farm Marketing said, which could limit the upside potential of the market. “The cash market may be starting to signal a peak, at least that is what the futures market may be trading.”
However, Chinese COVID restrictions are easing, which means export demand should continue to rise. “Another bullish factor comes from African Swine Fever in Germany that is spreading to the country’s most important pig rearing region,” Total Farm Marketing said. “China is expected to ban German pork imports for years to come and the outbreak will have long-lasting consequences.”