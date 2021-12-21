 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up $2.18 to $60.55/cwt.
  • National live was not reported due to confidentiality.
  • Iowa-Minnesota was not reported due to confidentiality.

USDA reported carcass cutout values down $1.58 to $84.91.

Traders are awaiting the hog and pigs report this week, as buyers turned active in the futures market, The Hightower Report said. “The major trend could be turning up with the close back above the 60-day moving average,” they said.

Futures remain in a sideways pattern overall, Total Farm Marketing said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

