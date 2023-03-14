In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass up $2.71 to $78.11/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up $3.24 to $80.45/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 43 cents to $88.37/cwt.
Hogs are showing “promising signs” as the market had a spike low in February and large supply is priced in, William Moore of Price Futures Group said. “We feel the coming Spring Demand will rally this market out if its recent consolidation pattern.”
“Slaughter was coming in below expectations,” The Hightower Report said, leading to Friday’s rally, but expectations are coming down. “The major trend has turned down,” they said.