Lean hogs

“Buyers poured into the hog market on Thursday, as a strong move higher in retail values triggered some value buying and short covering in an oversold market, said Stewart Peterson of Total Farm Marketing said today. Prices closed at the top of the trading range, which could open the door for additional buying support for the end of the week and month, Peterson said this morning.

“With the extreme oversold technical condition of the market, and the discount of futures to the cash, and the outlook for lower production into 2022, the market looks set for at least a significant corrective bounce,” The Hightower Report said today.

