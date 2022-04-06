In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- The national carcass base was down 40 cents to $101.02.
- National live was unreported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 12 cents to $102.51.
USDA reported carcass cutout values up 77 cents to $104.37.
Hogs rebounded and supplies continue to tighten, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group. Yesterday’s $3 drop at the end of trading scared everyone in the market but it appeared to be forgotten today.
Packers may be less aggressive as they have been able to purchase hogs at lower prices, according to Total Farm Marketing.