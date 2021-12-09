 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

“Hog futures traded lower again on Wednesday on technical selling, as demand concerns have pushed prices to their lowest point in a month,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The futures market still holds a premium to the cash markets, which makes the market vulnerable to additional selling pressure.”

Weights last year were very high, and hog weights currently (hovering around 291 pounds) indicate hogs are backed up in parts of the country, The Hightower Report said. The five-year average for hogs is 286 pounds.

