In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 89 cents higher to $108.19/cwt.
- National live was up 2 cents to $82.37
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $113.45
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $2.76 to $111.94/cwt.
“In addition, while China pork production is on the mend, China officials still believe pork imports for 2021 will be higher than 2020 as long as China pork prices remain well above import prices,” the Hightower Report said. “The monthly cold storage report carried a bullish tilt. Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $117.25, up $2.55 on the day.”
Analysts are watching China’s pork production trends. “China March production up 28% from February,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Higher cash and cutouts should provide support despite grain prices. Hog slaughter estimated at 481,000 head. Cash lean index for April 20; up 0.70 at 105.12.”