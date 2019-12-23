In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 47 cents to $48.31/cwt.
- National live was down 4 cents, staying at $38.02
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 75 cents to $48.02
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 29 cents at $76.83/cwt.
Trade might be “simmering down” with reports coming today, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “We know funds have been covering some short positions,” he said. “If we were to get a bearish report this afternoon, that could take us a little lower, but there’s pretty good support near that $68 level.”
Weakness in cattle helped pull the lean hog market down a bit today, after the market “tested and failed to take out last week’s high,” The Hightower Report said. “The market is technically overbought and while traders see China as an aggressive buyer of U.S. pork, there’s more of a ‘wait and see’ holiday-type trade in the hog market today.”