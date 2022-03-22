In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass up $5.59 to $107.68/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up $1.72 to $111.21/cwt.
National carcass cutout was up $5.10 to $106.71/cwt.
Support may still come from the anticipation of tightening supplies, according to Total Farm Marketing.
With cash hogs narrowing to the pork index, it means packers are making less on what hogs they buy compared to pork sold, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.