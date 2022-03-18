 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • The national carcass base was down $3.12 to $103.70.
  • National live was up 10 cents to $81.91.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $1.43 at $108.56.

USDA reported carcass cutout values down 25 cents to $104.95.

Hog markets are dealing with “technical selling,” Total Farm Marketing said. “A double-top on some charts indicates resistance.”

“Managed money firms continued to take profits through the week,” Alan Brugler of Barchart said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

China is set to buy domestic pork for state reserves, which would be the third price support purchase, citing weak domestic prices, said Alan …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Price action is turning friendlier “with a tighter supply picture,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The softer overall action could be signaling a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Consolidation continues to be the trend for April’s contract, but deferred contracts “look stout,” Blue Line Futures said. “April technical ar…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Hogs are called lower. The April chart was building a “bear flag” pattern with a series of higher highs over the past few sessions, and that b…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

April lean hogs staged a strong rally on Friday, holding support at 100.075 and rallying to the session high at 103.10, said Ben Dicostanzo of…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Hog futures saw mixed to lower trade yesterday pressured by triple-digit losses in the April contract, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Mark…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News