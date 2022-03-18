In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- The national carcass base was down $3.12 to $103.70.
- National live was up 10 cents to $81.91.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $1.43 at $108.56.
USDA reported carcass cutout values down 25 cents to $104.95.
Hog markets are dealing with “technical selling,” Total Farm Marketing said. “A double-top on some charts indicates resistance.”
“Managed money firms continued to take profits through the week,” Alan Brugler of Barchart said.