In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $2.16 lower to $79.32/cwt.
- National live was $60.86, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $79.86
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $2.52 to $102.89/cwt.
“Deferred contracts all finished with triple-digit losses to start the week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Markets saw strong selling pressure to start the week as news of financial concerns with Evergrande, a Chinese real estate developer, was having financial trouble sent shock waves through the overnight markets.”
Traders are sorting through the cash fundamental news and the discount to the cash market. “While the short-term cash fundamental news is a bit negative, the discount to the cash market is providing some underlying support,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cutout values that midsession came in at $107.47, up $2.06 on the day.”