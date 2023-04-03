In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was up 76 cents to $72.66/cwt.
- National live was $55.15, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base price was not reported due to confidentiality
The USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.04 to $78.32/cwt.
“There is enough short-term supply fears to keep buyers at bay, while the fundamentals look to be shifting from bearing supply issues to a tighter supply outlook,” the Hightower Report said. “Second quarter production is expected to be down from a year ago and down from the first quarter.”
“The cash market is still acting as a limiting factor as the futures market holds the premium to cash,” Total Farm Marketing said. “That will still act as a wet blanket over the entire market until prices can turn higher. Traders will likely need to see a trend of higher cash and cutouts firm back up before buying into this market.”