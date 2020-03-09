In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 34 cents higher to $51.30/cwt.
- National live was $38.69, with no comparison to the previous market day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 30 cents higher to $51.67
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $1.09 to $67.95/cwt.
“The cash index is higher today and pork values may be stabilizing,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Hog markets are finding most of their selling pressure today from outside factors and liquidation. While pork demand is not nearly as dependent on economic conditions as beef, lower travel and reduced attendance at social gatherings will not increase pork demand.”
Analysts were watching progress on the virus situation in China. “Virus issues seem to be under control in China and China pork prices rallied today and are up strong on the year,” the Hightower Report said. “This might spark increase buying support from China over the near term. Pork cut-out values at midsession came in at $68.17, up $1.31 on the day.”