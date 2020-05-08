In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $1.35 higher to $38.00/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 21 cents to $38.09
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was 24 cents lower to $116.50/cwt.
“Pork prices are still at their highest levels since October 2014, up 1.68 yesterday afternoon to 116.74 and up another 1.20 this morning to 117.94,” Stewart-Peterson said. “China demand has been very strong this year and given reports that US and Chinese officials are still working to improve the trade environment, this should continue.”
“The surge in pork cut-out values along with very strong demand from China has helped to provide underlined support,” the Hightower Report. “Hogs slaughter for the week came in at 1.768 mln head, up 15.3% from last week which is a positive development but still down 24.2% from a year ago.”