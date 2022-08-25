People are also reading…
The hog market “is probing for a short-term low,” The Hightower Report said, as yesterday’s selling pushed the market to its lowest level since early July. ”A collapse in pork cutout values combined with a significant jump in weekly average weights helped to pressure the market.”
The market appears to be pricing in a “much larger break into the fall than normal,” The Hightower Report said. “The seasonal increase in supply normally triggers a break of near $10 in the cash market, but this year there’s a $25 break.”