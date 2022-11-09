People are also reading…
Following the sharp $4 run up in December hogs to start the week, Tuesday’s action pulled the board back down by $1.47. The other front months were mixed as traders look for a mid-week trend, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
The hog market opened slightly higher today, “but traders viewed the recent rally as moving too far, too fast,” The Hightower Report said this morning. And while December is holding a larger than normal discount to the cash market, the cash market is trending lower, and pork product prices remain in a downtrend, the Report said.