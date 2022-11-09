 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

People are also reading…

Following the sharp $4 run up in December hogs to start the week, Tuesday’s action pulled the board back down by $1.47. The other front months were mixed as traders look for a mid-week trend, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

The hog market opened slightly higher today, “but traders viewed the recent rally as moving too far, too fast,” The Hightower Report said this morning. And while December is holding a larger than normal discount to the cash market, the cash market is trending lower, and pork product prices remain in a downtrend, the Report said.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

“The big discount to the cash market, ideas that producers are current with marketings and the oversold condition of the market may have also …

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Hogs went into the weekend mixed but mostly lower with 15 to 40 cent losses in the nearbys and 5 to 20 cent gains in the deferred contracts, s…

Lean hogs

Retail values continue to struggle, “forcing buyers out of the hog market,” The Hightower Report said. “Overall, the weak retail values will m…

Lean hogs

China demand is a supportive surprise for hogs, and weights suggest producers are current with marketings, The Hightower Report said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

December hogs experienced an aggressive sell-off yesterday when the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since Oct. 18, The High…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News