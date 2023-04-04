In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 28 cents to $72.38/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass at $72.56/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 1.47 to $76.85/cwt.
Higher fuel costs could cause consumers to purchase more lower-cost meat, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Pork net exports sales for March 23 had another strong week at 30,400 MT which is good with the US killing more hogs in 2023. Mexico took 14,600 MT followed by Japan at 4100MT and Australia third largest taking 2100 MT followed by Canada at 1600 MT., according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.