 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass up 55 cents to $70.93/cwt.
  • National live not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 52 cents to $69.92/cwt.

People are also reading…

National carcass cutout up 42 cents to $79.99/cwt.

Cash weakness is still hurting hog markets, but cutouts did gain yesterday to provide some support, Total Farm Marketing said.

Despite the oversold nature of the market, momentum studies are still bearish, The Hightower Report said. "The market's short-term trend is negative as the close remains below the 9-day moving average."

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean Hogs

Lean hog futures posted a 1.71% loss in the fourth quarter but were 7.64% higher in 2022, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. In 2021, lea…

Lean Hogs

Continued anguish over the inability for the cash market to move higher is dragging on the futures market, said Ben Diconstanzo. If Hogs hold …

Lean hogs

Hogs are still probing for a short-term low at their deeply oversold level. “The market remains in a steep downtrend and has reached a deeply …

Lean Hogs

Hogs faded their Tuesday rally with triple digit drops on Wednesday. April has dropped $11.23 since printing the contract high late December, …

Lean Hogs

With the oversold condition the hog market turned up in pork values. The market may see a short-term recovery bounce as hogs closed lower in t…

Lean hogs

The market is probing for a short-term low with an oversold technical condition, but there is still no sign of a low yet, The Hightower Report…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News