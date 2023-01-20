In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass up 55 cents to $70.93/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 52 cents to $69.92/cwt.
National carcass cutout up 42 cents to $79.99/cwt.
Cash weakness is still hurting hog markets, but cutouts did gain yesterday to provide some support, Total Farm Marketing said.
Despite the oversold nature of the market, momentum studies are still bearish, The Hightower Report said. "The market's short-term trend is negative as the close remains below the 9-day moving average."