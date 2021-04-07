Fundamentals are still supportive, but the hog market is over-bought and could be due for some liquidation, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
The market remains in an overbought technical condition. “This points to a loss in upside momentum,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
Hog futures are higher as the index reached 2014 levels on Tuesday, said Brugler Marketing this morning. After printing midday lows, lean hog futures bounced to close the session 2 cents to $1.42 higher. However, April hogs remained in the red, closing 30 cents lower, Brugler said.