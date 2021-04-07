 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

Fundamentals are still supportive, but the hog market is over-bought and could be due for some liquidation, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

The market remains in an overbought technical condition. “This points to a loss in upside momentum,” The Hightower Report said this morning.

Hog futures are higher as the index reached 2014 levels on Tuesday, said Brugler Marketing this morning. After printing midday lows, lean hog futures bounced to close the session 2 cents to $1.42 higher. However, April hogs remained in the red, closing 30 cents lower, Brugler said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“Continued strong export sales, a seasonal decline in slaughter and positive demand emerging from the reopening of the economy are all factors…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Wednesday’s mixed futures trade came as the market “saw some retreat from the recent bull spreading supporting the front-end futures,” Total F…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

April closed over the $100 level, and is showing no signs of a top, as tighter hog supplies strengthen the cash market, said Matthew Strelow o…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“China still struggles with ASF, highlighted by reports of cases in northern regions on the newswires again yesterday,” Total Farm Marketing s…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News