 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

  • Updated

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up 71 cents at $92.18/cwt.
  • National live up 93 cents at $69.91.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $93.46.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon up $4.69 at $110.47.

It is still difficult to know what will happen with African Swine Fever in China, but hogs remain strong and there appears to be more room to rise for the hog market, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.

New reports of African Swine Fever are boosting futures and increasing demand from restaurants is also pushing hogs higher, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“Talk of the Chinese hog herd continuing to be rebuilt, despite ASF issues, and softening Chinese pork prices aids profit taking, as prospects…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Hog calls are mixed this morning. Hog futures fell with the rest of the commodity markets yesterday on profit taking and long liquidation, sai…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

The market remains in a steady uptrend and continues to follow the pork cut-out value market, according to The Hightower Report. The USDA pork…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The hog cash market “remains extremely strong,” Total Farm Marketing said, as tighter supplies of hogs are expected to support the market.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News