In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 71 cents at $92.18/cwt.
- National live up 93 cents at $69.91.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $93.46.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon up $4.69 at $110.47.
It is still difficult to know what will happen with African Swine Fever in China, but hogs remain strong and there appears to be more room to rise for the hog market, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.
New reports of African Swine Fever are boosting futures and increasing demand from restaurants is also pushing hogs higher, according to Total Farm Marketing.