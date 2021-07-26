In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $1.40 higher to $105.99/cwt.
- National live was up 66 cents to $79.73
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $108.64
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 57 cents to $122.94/cwt.
“Pork cutout futures are down 17 cents at midday,” Barchart.com said. “USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $127.57 this morning, following a $5.20 bump. That was led primarily by bellies which were $21.41 stronger to $245.18 cwt. Hams and butts were also stronger with a $6.61 and $8.20 increase respectively.”
Hog slaughter numbers were up slightly from the week before, but still running a little behind last year’s pace. “USDA estimated last week’s hog slaughter at 2.332m head through Saturday,” Barchart.com said. “That compares to 2.28 last week and 2.57 from the same week in 2020. YTD hog slaughter was seen 0.6% behind last year’s pace.”