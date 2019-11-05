In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base down 73 cents to $46.08.
- National live was up 1 cent to $39.35.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 61 cents to $45.83.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 75 cents to $79.50/cwt.
The jump in pork values to the highest since August is a bullish demand development and suggests elevator export levels, The Hightower Report said.
Seven Brazilian hog plants in Santa Catarina has been approved by China for pork exports, Alan Brugler reported.