In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass base down 73 cents to $46.08.
  • National live was up 1 cent to $39.35.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 61 cents to $45.83.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 75 cents to $79.50/cwt.

The jump in pork values to the highest since August is a bullish demand development and suggests elevator export levels, The Hightower Report said.

Seven Brazilian hog plants in Santa Catarina has been approved by China for pork exports, Alan Brugler reported.

