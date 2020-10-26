In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $3.59 higher to $62.30/cwt.
- National live was up 32 cents to $47.79
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base rose $3.55 to $62.69
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $1.39 to $91.86/cwt.
Hogs did firm up,” Virginia McGathey, McGathey Commodities, said. “There’s fundamental strength that’s underpinning these prices, and the futures did make a new low but regained strength, and at then at the very end of the day really ended at the high. This to me looks like it’s a key reversal because we were lower than Friday’s low and ended up higher than Friday’s high.”
“That is a big technical turnaround here, and if we get more follow-through buying tomorrow we could see the markets really regaining some strength,” McGathey said. “We’ve been kind of taking it on the chin a little bit, certainly for the beef complex, and this would mean a lot for pork producers that the market still is very strong and could be moving higher.”