In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was $1.41 higher to $34.24/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $36.07, with no comparison to the prior day
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $3.61 to $72.61/cwt.
“U.S. pork exports should remain a source of strength in the near term, especially to China,” Stewart-Peterson said. “China pork production for Q1 was down 29% from last year, the sixth straight quarter with lower production. Cases of African swine fever have begun to resurface in China lately, and this should keep demand for pork imports strong.”
“With a significant percentage of the plants idled, the industry could quickly be in a difficult situation as hogs will back-up in the country,” the Hightower Report said. “The news is bearish but traders sense that with the surge higher in pork product prices, the situation will be resolved soon.”