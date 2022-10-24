In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up 29 cents to $89.18/cwt.
- National live price was $71.30, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $4.20 cents to $94.43
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 99 cents to $101.93/cwt.
“China released GDP data, while at 3.9% growth was better than most analyst thought, but still keep markets tied to China cautious like pork and soybeans,” Total Farm Marketing said. “After a strong run higher last week, some caution maybe be better than bad in an over-heated market. Now the market needs the fundamentals to maintain its overall strength.”
“Pork production for the first nine months of 2022 has reached 41.5 mln tonnes, up 5.9% from the previous year,” the Hightower Report said. “For the month of September, China imported 150,000 tonnes of pork, down 26.5% from 2021. Year to date (nine months) pork imports reached 1.22 mln tonnes, down 61.2% from the previous year's pace.”