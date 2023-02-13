People are also reading…
The market remains in a short-term downtrend and the hook reversal on February 7 might suggest the start of a technical correction. Supply is coming in above last year and above the fourth quarter which is a contra seasonal bearish force, The Hightower Report said today.
“The market is still trying to hold a premium to the cash market as the cash market has remained in an uptrend over the past week or so, weights are low and pork product prices have bounced,” Hightower said this morning.