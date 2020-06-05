In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 83 cents lower to $32.14/cwt.
- National live was 49 cents higher to $26.23
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down 10 cents to $32.58
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $2.07 to $72.78/cwt.
“Exports have been strong lately, partly due to the lower trend in the U.S. dollar,” the Hightower Report said. “China hog and pork prices are rallying quickly. which should continue to bolster exports despite elevated trade tensions lately. July hogs are finding some strength today after stabilizing action during yesterday’s session.”
“US pork export sales for the week ending May 28 came in at 17,335 tonnes, down from the previous week but better than the two prior weeks,” the Hightower Report said. “The average of the previous four weeks is 18,300. Cumulative sales have reached 1.135 mln tonnes, which is a record. The average of the previous five years is 649,000.”